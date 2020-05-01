Coronavirus In Marshall County: County up to 16 Covid-19 cases

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of two additional new positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Marshall County.

These cases are both females, one in her 20’s and one in her 30’s, both of whom were tested locally.

These females are currently in isolation at home

Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with his daily checking symptoms and temperatures.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 16 confirmed cases, 7 of which continue to isolate at home and 9 whom have been released from isolation.