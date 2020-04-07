Coronavirus In Marshall County: First two people in Marshall County released from quarantine

UPDATE: Marshall County Health Officials have cleared up that the two females in her 20’s are the first two people to be released from quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 coronavirus in the county.

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department announced the first two cases within Marshall County have completed quarantine from COVID-19.

These two cases are both females within their 20’s and have been released according to state procedures on Sunday.

This drops the current active cases within Marshall County to 3 today. Marshall County has had 5 total.

Marshall County Health Administrator, Thomas Cook told 7News one 20 year old male who was added to the positive list yesterday still has symptoms and two other cases are showing no symptoms and may be released this week.

The drive through COVID-19 testing clinic at WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital continues to provide testing to Ohio Valley Residents Monday through Friday 10am till 2pm.

Anyone interested in testing should call the nurse navigator line at 304-843-3331.

For more information contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840, visit their Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.