Coronavirus In Marshall County: Marshall County Health Department confirms fifth COVID-19 coronavirus case

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)- Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of the fifth positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Marshall County.

This individual is a male in his 20’s, reporting only mild to moderate symptoms today and has been placed in quarantine.

Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with him daily checking symptoms and temperatures.

Marshall County Health Department will be working to identify any potential persons who may have had close personal contact with this individual, including any friends, family members or health care professionals. Close personal contacts identified will be requested to enter into 14-day quarantine.

All confirmed cases and close personal contacts will be quarantined for 14 days from last exposure.

