Coronavirus In Marshall County: Marshall County health department receives confirmation of additional COVID-19 cases in Marshall County

Marshall County, W.Va (WTRF)- Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of one new positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 case in Marshall County. T
This person is a female in her 40’s who is reporting moderate symptoms.
She was tested at a local testing center. Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with her daily checking symptoms and temperatures.
This brings Marshall County to a total of 6 confirmed cases, 4 of which continue in quarantine and 2 who have recovered.
For more information contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840, visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.
