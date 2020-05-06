Coronavirus in Marshall County: One new COVID-19 case

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Health officials in Marshall County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The Marshall County Health Department said the person is a teenage male who was tested locally. He is isolating at home and reported only mild symptoms. The health department also said it will be checking his symptoms and temperatures daily.
Marshall County now has 21 confirmed cases.
12 of those cases continue to isolate at home. Nine people have been released from isolation.
The health department reminds everyone to continue to take precautions like maintaining a social distance of six feet, wearing a face covering and washing your hands.
For more information you can call the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit its Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.
