Coronavirus In Marshall County: One new positive COVID-19 case; 11 total

Moundsville, WV (WTRF) – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of an additional new positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 case in Marshall County.

This person is a female in her 40’s who was tested locally.

The Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with her daily checking symptoms and temperatures.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 11 confirmed cases, 2 of which continue in isolation, 1 who is hospitalized and 7 whom have recovered.

Marshall County Health Department and local health care staff are working to identify any potential persons who may have had close personal contact with this individual, including any friends, family members or health care professionals. Close personal contacts identified will be requested to have COVID-19 testing completed.

Marshall County Health Department wants to remind everyone to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

For more information contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840, visit our Facebook page at Marshall County Health Department – WV.