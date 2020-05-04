Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In Marshall County: one new positive COVID-19 case; 20 total

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)- The 20th positive coronavirus case was confirmed by the Marshall County Health Department Monday.

No patient information was given at this time.

Seven others are currently under self-quarantine. However, nine Marshall County residents have fully recovered from the virus.

Yesterday, the county confirmed that 4 year old tested positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter