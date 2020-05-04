Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)- The 20th positive coronavirus case was confirmed by the Marshall County Health Department Monday.
No patient information was given at this time.
Seven others are currently under self-quarantine. However, nine Marshall County residents have fully recovered from the virus.
Yesterday, the county confirmed that 4 year old tested positive for COVID-19
- Man wears KKK hood while grocery shopping
- Emily’s Noon short weather
- Ohio County no longer a COVID-19 hot spot
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Coronavirus In Marshall County: one new positive COVID-19 case; 20 total