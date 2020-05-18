Coronavirus In Monroe County: 4 new recoveries from COVID-19

Woodsfield, OH (WTRF)- After a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, Monroe County has some good news over the weekend.
The county has confirmed with 7News that four new people have recovered from COVID-19 over the weekend bringing their total recoveries to seven.
Monroe County now has a total of 57 positive COVID-19 cases.
Two deaths have occurred in the county due to COVID-19 related illness.
