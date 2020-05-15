Coronavirus In Monroe County: first COVID-19 related death confirmed

Monroe County, OH (WTRF)- Monroe County health officials have confirmed the first COVID-19 related death.

The death has been reported from Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH.

Stellar Care released the following statement:

As you are aware, last week we had patients test positive for COVID-19. In a preemptive step, earlier this week, we tested all residents. These results starting coming in last night and we have an increase in positive cases and anticipate potentially more. Of the results we have, we have seen a sharp increase in the number of residents that have tested positive. These numbers will be reflected in the totals posted by the Monroe County Health Department. Of course, our main concern is not the number, but the people that they represent. We are working tirelessly to contain this virus, and to treat those that have been impacted. To our staff YOU ARE HEROS, and we thank you for your continued hard work and dedication to the residents of Stellar Care Center. To our families, please reach out should you have any questions, and we encourage you to stay connected with your loved ones through phone calls and video chats. To our community, thank you for the love and support during this difficult time. Should you have any questions feel free to email us at covidquestions@alsohio.com Stellar Care Center

Linda Dick, Monroe County Health Commissioner told 7News that the spike in numbers are from a specific long term care facility

The county also released the following numbers: