Coronavirus in Ohio: 15,587 total cases, 711 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Department of Health provided a COVID-19 update Saturday at 2 p.m.

15,587 total coronavirus cases have been reported in the Buckeye State, as of April 25. More than 3,000 patients are currently hospitalized.

671 state residents have died from the virus and another 40 deaths are listed as probable due to COVID-19.

Gov. Mike DeWine is not expected to hold a press conference Saturday and will resume again on Monday.

An COVID-19 update from the Department of Rehabilition and Correction is also anticipated sometime Saturday.

CONFIRMED CASES ACROSS OHIO VALLEY (OHIO):

Columbiana County – 222 positive, 19 deaths

Belmont County – 103 positive, 7 deaths, 25 recoveries

Jefferson County – 35 positive, 1 death, 19 recoveries

Harrison County – 3 positive, 1 recovery

Monroe County – two positive, one recovery

