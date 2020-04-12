Coronavirus in Ohio: 6,518 cases confirmed, new deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Department of Health released an update Sunday regarding the coronavirus on Sunday.
Health officials has confirmed 6,518 positive cases in the Buckeye State, as of 2 p.m. April 12. An additional 86 cases are being considered probable by the CDC.
Six new deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 248 confirmed in Ohio.
Belmont, Columbiana and Jefferson counties saw new cases on Sunday. Harrison and Monroe counties remain at zero and two, respectively.
- Belmont – 51 confirmed, two deaths
- Jefferson – 24 confirmed
- Harrison – zero confirmed
- Monroe – two confirmed
- Columbiana – 105 confirmed, six deaths
Gov. Mike DeWine is not expected to provide a COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.
