Coronavirus In Ohio: Belmont County confirms three new positive COVID-19 cases

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- According to Rob Sproul, Deputy of the Belmont County Health Commission there are three new positive cases for COVID-19 coronavirus in Belmont County.

Sproul said that all three individuals have been quarantined since testing and are all “doing good.”

The three individuals are in their 30’s-40’s and 60’s.

The Belmont County Health Department are presently doing contract tracing for the individuals and reaching out to those who may have been in contact with the suspects so they can be quarantined and can be monitored.

Sproul stated the couple that tested positive a couple of days ago are doing well and still in quarantine.

So far, in Belmont County, there have been seven total positive cases. Two have recovered and five active cases.