CORONAVIRUS IN OHIO: Belmont County surpasses 3,000 cases

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County has now surpassed 3,000 Coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The Belmont County Health Department reported a total of 3,043 cases total as of Thursday.

Of those, 1,009 people are isolated. 49 people are currently hospitalized.

1,926 have recovered.

Two new deaths were reported on Thursday. One was a male in his 80s, the other was a female in her 90s.

59 Belmont County residents have now died due to complications from the virus.

