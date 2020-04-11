Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in Ohio: Confirmed cases cross 6,000 total; 15 new deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Department of Health updated their COVID-19 statistics on their website Saturday.

In total, 6,187 coronavirus cases have been in the Buckeye State, as of 2 p.m. April 11. An additional 15 deaths was also reported by health officials, bringing the total to 242 confirmed.

Three and four new positive cases were announced for Jefferson and Columbiana counties, respectively. Belmont, Harrison and Monroe counties did not see any changes in cases reported. However,

  • Belmont – 49 confirmed
  • Columbiana – 96 confirmed
  • Harrison – 0 confirmed
  • Jefferson – 23 confirmed
  • Monroe – 2 confirmed

Gov. Mike DeWine announced changes to coronavirus reporting on Friday. Patients who receive positive results from a quick test will count towards the cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health.

A COVID-19 briefing was not held by the governor on Saturday.

