Coronavirus in Ohio County: health officials announce new positive COVID-19 case

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing one (1) new positive COVID-19 case in Ohio County.

Currently, the health department reports 28 positive cases, including one death. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases.

No patient information was given by Ohio County officials.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results.

Individuals who test positive will be contact by a county health department and receive further instructions in regards to care and monitoring

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations.

Ohio Valley residents who are interest in being tested at this location should call the one-call number at (304) 221-3995.

Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information.

MedExpress in Elm Grove is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228.