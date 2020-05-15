https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Coronavirus In Ohio County: New COVID-19 case reported

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reported one new positive COVID-19 case on Friday.

That brings the total to 38 cases.

One resident has died as a result of the virus.

The Health Department said the reported cases are continuing to be monitored with case surveillance and contact tracing. Ohio Valley residents who have tested positive are to remain in home isolation until they receive a negative test.

Testing in the county continues at the off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic. Residents interested in being tested should call (304) 221-3995.

Additional testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care. Call (304) 232-0725 to get more information. Ohio Valley residents can also call MedExpress in Elm Grove at  (304) 242-4228.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter