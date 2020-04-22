Coronavirus In Ohio County: one new positive case; 24 total

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing one (1) new positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio County.

Currently, the health department reports 24 positive cases, including one death. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

The health department says Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contacted by a county health department and receive further instructions in regards to care and monitoring.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interest in being tested at this location should call the one-call number at (304) 221-3995. Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information. MedExpress in Elm Grove is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228.