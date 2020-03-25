Coronavirus in Ohio: First reported case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO- Jefferson County Health Department has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Jefferson County.

The patient is a 61-year-old female.

The patient did travel outside of the county that has a high amount of Coronavirus case.

The Jefferson County Health Department stated that the patient was tested on March 19th and got the results back today (March 25th)

Health officials say the patient is home and is feeling better.

There won’t be any more individual case updates. The Jefferson County Health Department will provide updates but in groups.