Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 9,107 cases, 418 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted have scheduled a 2pm briefing Friday to discuss the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

As of Friday, there are 9,107 cases reported in the state, leading to 418 deaths. A total of 2,424 hospitalizations have been reported.

Governor DeWine started Friday’s news conference by announcing that Dr. Acton had been named the 2020 Jerrie Mock Spirit of Columbus Award winner. The award recognizes individuals who have exhibited an exemplary community spirit through their accomplishments.

Columbus native Jerrie Mock was the first woman to fly around the globe solo.

DeWine talked Friday about his plan to reopen businesses in the state.

He said there are three conditions that must be met in order for the economic restart to begin: Public health measures and compliance must be established, people most vulnerable to the disease must be protected, and businesses operate safely with safeguards in place.

DeWine then announced he’s granting seven commutations to prisoners and denying 84.

As of Thursday, 499 Ohio inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have died with all four coming at the Pickaway Correctional Institution.

On Thursday, Governor DeWine said an economic advisory board has provided information and guidelines to him that will help some businesses to reopen by May 1.

DeWine stressed that reopening businesses must be done correctly in order to prevent a relapse in a large spread of the coronavirus, but it was something he is actively pursuing.

“It’s a plan but the plan’s not done yet,” DeWine said. “During the stay at home time, the companies that were allowed to continue have learned a lot and we’ve seen them put in place some very, very stringent measures. In a sense, this has been a trial period where we can see some of the things that work.”

Dr. Acton added continuing to wear a mask will be essential during this new phase.

“Do not underestimate donning your mask and donning your cape,” Acton said. “I still very much need you to keep doing this and doing it better than ever because we know as we slowly return to activities, it will increase slightly our chance of spreading infection.”

When asked about big events like county fairs, sporting events or concerts, DeWine said it would be tough to have those gatherings, but he hopes to have answers to do so soon.

“We got to take this a few weeks at time, to see where we are. Big events, where we are mixing together, are pretty problematic, as long as this monster is out there.”