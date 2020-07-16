Coronavirus in Ohio: Governor DeWine Urging You to Take Steps Preventing the Virus to Spread

Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio could have just as many COVID-19 cases as there are in Florida and Arizona if we don’t step it up.

Ohio has seen more than 1,500 cases in a single day last week. It used to take 20 days for Ohio to reach as many cases when the Pandemic started.

There is more testing, but the Governor doesn’t believe that has a lot to do with how much the numbers are growing. Testing has seen an 87% increase, while the number of positive cases have increased by almost 200%.

The Governor hasn’t required mask wearing in the state, but asks everyone in every county to wear their masks in public.

“We have to ask ourselves, ‘What’s better? Knowing you did all you could to keep your family and neighbors safe and our economy open, or taking risks that lead to illness, death, and another economic shutdown’.” Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio (R)

Ohio hospitals are seeing even more COVID-19 patients as of recent. There are more than 1,000 patients in hospitals Wednesday night alone, including more than 300 in intensive care and more than 100 are on a ventilator.