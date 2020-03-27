Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In Ohio: Jefferson County Health Department announces a new positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus

Jefferson County, OH (WTRF)- The Jefferson County Health Department announced on their Facebook page that another person tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The person is a female in the age range of 25-49.

No other details are given at this time.

The Jefferson County Health Department stated they will update statistics daily for confirmed Covid-19 cases on their Facebook page and o press releases or press conferences will be held.

The first case in Jefferson County was announced Wednesday.

