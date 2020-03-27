Coronavirus In Ohio: Jefferson County Health Department announces a new positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus

Jefferson County, OH (WTRF)- The Jefferson County Health Department announced on their Facebook page that another person tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
The person is a female in the age range of 25-49.
No other details are given at this time.
The Jefferson County Health Department stated they will update statistics daily for confirmed Covid-19 cases on their Facebook page and o press releases or press conferences will be held.
The first case in Jefferson County was announced Wednesday.
