Coronavirus in Ohio: New positive COVID-19 Coronavirus case in Belmont County

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- A Belmont County man has tested positive and his wife’s test results are not back yet, but she is being considered “presumptive positive.”



Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says the couple was among the close contacts of the original two positive patients, so they were already in quarantine.



On Sunday, the 12th day of their 14-day quarantine, they began to feel symptoms—fever and sore throat.



Sproul says they were both tested, but their tests were sent to a private lab, apparently in separate batches.



The husband’s test results came back positive; the wife’s test has not come back yet but is presumed to be positive.



They will remain in quarantine at their home.



The original Belmont County man and woman have been released, having now tested virus-free.

