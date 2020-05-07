Coronavirus in Ohio: Reopening date given for restaurants, bars

Columbus, OH (WTRF)- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced restaurants and bars can reopen for outside dining on May 15 and inside dining on May 21.

Ohio will not have a hard and fast percentage when it comes to how many people can be inside restaurants and bars. Instead, Ohio will observe social distancing guidelines meaning customers must sit at least six feet apart from one another or a physical barrier will be put in place if this distancing is not possible inside the building.

Gov. DeWine also announced salons and barbershops can reopen May 15.

“You might have to wait in your car until your appointment is ready,” said Debbie Penzone, owner of Charles Penzone, Inc. “Our professionals will be donning the mask and really asking that the clients and customers come with their face covering or their mask especially with our services being so personal.”

Retail stores will reopen May 12, meaning 89 percent of Ohio’s economy will be back up and running on that date, according to Gov. DeWine.