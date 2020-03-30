Coronavirus In Ohio: second COVID-19 death reported in Columbiana County

Columbiana County, OH (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Health District has confirmed a second COVID-19-related death in the county.

Public information officer Laura Fauss said the latest death was an elderly woman with underlying health conditions. She was hospitalized but was unable to recover.

On Monday, Fauss stated there have been 13 positive coronavirus cases in the county. The ages of these patients range from 23 to 92 years old.

She said 64% of the cases are male and 36% are female.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in the state, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.