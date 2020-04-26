Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 15,963 cases and 728 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus case numbers for Sunday.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, a total of 15,963 cases have been reported, leading to 3,178 hospitalizations and 728 deaths.

Of the hospitalizations, 952 were ICU admissions.

Governor Mike DeWine does not plan to hold a news conference Sunday, but said details on the plan to begin gradually reopening Ohio’s economy will be released Monday.

On Friday, the governor announced the state of Ohio will cover the cost of foster children turning 18 over the next three months to continue to be taken care of until this pandemic is over.

Gov. DeWine also announced a partnership with Thermo Fisher, that will help increase testing in the state. He stated that by May 27, there will be 22,000 tests administered a day in Ohio. Because of the testing, DeWine said Ohio will be able to begin contact tracing in the state. He did stress this would be done in a voluntary way.

NUMBERS FOR THE OHIO VALLEY COUNTIES (OH): Belmont (106), Columbiana (222), Harrison (4), Jefferson (27), Monroe (2)

