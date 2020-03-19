Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Dept. of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Acton, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on the response to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio. at approximately 2:30 p.m.

As of Thursday, there are 119 confirmed cases in Ohio, 33 are hospitalized.

There are cases in the following counties:

Ashland (1)

Belmont (2)

Butler (8)

Clark (1)

Coshocton (2)

Cuyahoga (53)

Darke (1)

Delaware (2)

Franklin (10)

Geauga (1)

Hamilton (1)

Huron (1)

Lake (2)

Lorain (6)

Lucas (1)

Mahoning (5)

Medina (5)

Miami (1)

Montgomery (1)

Richland (1)

Stark (5)

Summit (6)

Trumbull (2)

Tuscarawas (1)

Governor DeWine is calling for all Ohioans to fly their flags as a show of solidarity as the state and the country deals with the pandemic.

Late Thursday morning, Governor DeWine announced around 300 members of the Ohio National Guard will be activated to help with the humanitarian response to the crisis.

At Thursday’s press conference, the governor and ODH Director Acton will be joined by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, Ohio Dept. of Aging Director Ursel McElroy, Ohio Dept. of Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall.