Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 14,694 cases, 656 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold his regularly scheduled update on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state at 2pm, Thursday, with Lt. Governor Jon Husted, but Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is not scheduled to appear.

As of Thursday, a total of 14,694 cases have been reported, leading to 2,960 hospitalizations and 656 deaths. A total of 900 hospitalizations were ICU admissions.

Gov. DeWine started Thursday’s by saying Dr. Acton wasn’t there because he wanted to give her the day off.

He then clarifiying some points he made Wednesday in regards to the state’s end to elective surgery ban. He stated that health care providers should reach out to patients who had a procedure postponed and reassess if it’s something they should do now.

Dr. Mark H. Weir with Ohio State University joined DeWine Thursday, via video, to talk about the science behind the spread of COVID-19 and how quickly it spreads.

DeWine announced an end to the state’s elective surgery ban, Wednesday. He said the biggest concern is for those who had surgeries postponed and have been waiting. The governor is urging outpatient centers and hospitals to reach out to patients that previously had something scheduled and re-assess.

The process of opening dentist and other medical offices will begin soon, but DeWine said the elective surgery order is a good start to the process.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted said 5.6 million people were working in Ohio at the beginning of March. Since March 15, we have list around 1 million jobs.

Husted said that as businesses reopen, it doesn’t mean the virus is no longer dangerous. He says we will need to remain vigilant.

Dr. Amy Acton Tuesday discussed a 5-part plan for living with coronavirus over the next 18 months.

“We don’t want to just flatten this curve. We want to stay ahead of the curve,” said Dr. Acton.