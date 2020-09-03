Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,345 new cases, 50 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m. Thursday. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted also have a press briefing scheduled for that time.

As of Thursday, September 3, a total of 127,112(+1,345) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,226 (+50) deaths and 13,663 (+89) hospitalizations. There are presumed 106,095 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

The governor opened Thursday’s press conference talking about how today marks six months since the decision to cancel spectators attending the Arnold Sports Expo.

He says we have learned a lot about the virus since then and although we’ve experienced great tragedy, “Ohioans have done pretty well through out this in the sense of stepping up.”

DeWine urged Ohioans to be careful with Labor Day approaching. The White House expressed concern about spread of the virus during the holiday weekend.

“What we do this weekend will really determine what our fall is going to look like,” said DeWine.

The governor shared a chart showing a sharp rise in cases among the 18-22 age group as college goes back in session. He said the concern isn’t about those students getting very sick, but their ability to spread the disease.

This chart shows weekly case data for younger age groups from March to August. The 18-22 age group has jumped to 35-40% of all cases. To our friends in college, we ask you to be careful. You might not get seriously sick, but you can spread the virus to someone who could. pic.twitter.com/gxgiKvmhTr — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 3, 2020

For the second straight week, no central Ohio counties are at a red alert level under the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

Updated Ohio Public Health Advisory System Map:



Newly Red Since Last Week:

⬆Butler

⬆Putnam

⬆Wayne



Continuing at Red:

↔Lucas

↔Mercer

↔Montgomery

↔Preble



Decreasing Red to Orange:

⬇Erie pic.twitter.com/iuB5612HFd — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 3, 2020

The governor also announced an effort to monitor wastewater and detect levels of COVID-19 before outbreaks become apparent. There are currently 22 active sampling sites, and others are being added.

Governor DeWine says today they are issuing an order for K-12 schools that requires schools to notify parents/public about a positive COVID-19 test. It will begin September 8. It also creates a weekly reporting system that was announced last week.