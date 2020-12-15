Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine discusses vaccine distribution

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine provided several updates Tuesday on vaccine distribution and the coronavirus pandemic in Ohio.

As of Dec. 15, a total of 579,357 (+8,755) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 7,654 (+103) deaths and 32,878 (+614) hospitalizations. There were 5,296 people currently in hospitals, including 1,311 in ICUs.

After two Ohio hospitals received shipments of vaccine on Monday, seven more received them on Tuesday. Among the hospitals that have received vaccine shipments are Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

DeWine said by Christmas that 420,000 vaccine doses from manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna will have arrived in the state, with an additional 237,000 scheduled to arrive New Year’s week.

During his briefing, he brought on medical personnel, some of whom have already received their first dose of the two-step Pfizer vaccine, and in one case, he showed a front-line nurse as she was vaccinated, as he works to build public trust in the new treatments.

Live now on https://t.co/90BcIYqI19: Kasi Gardner of @Mercy_Health Springfield Regional Medical Center. Kasi is a nurse in the progressive cardiac care unit. She was just vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/SNOMed0tbh — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 15, 2020

DeWine watched the shipment arrive Tuesday at Springfield Regional Medical Center, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted watched it arrive at Riverside. When the first shipments arrived Monday, DeWine said it was a “a great day. It’s a very, very happy day.”