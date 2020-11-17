Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine expected to announce “slowdown” plan

COLUMBUS (WTRF) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest case numbers in the state’s fight against COVID-19.

As of Monday, Nov. 16, a total of 305,364 (+7,268) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,742 (+20) deaths and 22,478 (+213) hospitalizations. There are presumed 205,198 recovered cases in the state.

DeWine said Monday morning that he opposes a second shutdown for Ohio but that he is working on plans for a slowdown in efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Instead of shutting down, we have to slow down,” he said. “We have to slow down in our individual lives and our decisions in what we are doing.”

DeWine made a series of appearances in neighboring states to reach out to citizens who live in border counties, visiting Huntington and Wheeling, West Virginia, and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He said a formal announcement on any slowdown will come Tuesday at one of his regular briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re looking for a way, and we’ll have an announcement tomorrow (Tuesday),” DeWine said. “We’re looking at a way to allow people to work, to keep kids in school, to protect our elderly in nursing homes. But to do that, we have to change what we do. We have to pull back some.”

A new retail mask mandate went into effect Monday. The mandate requires all customers and employees of retail establishments to wear a mask, and businesses can be penalized if they don’t comply.