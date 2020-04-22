Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton to hold daily briefing

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state’s response to coronavirus and plans to reopen Ohio’s economy.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m., shortly after the state releases updated coronavirus case numbers.

As of Tuesday, there are 13,725 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 2,779 hospitalizations and 557 deaths. A total of 838 of those hospitalized were in critical care.

Tuesday, DeWine announced the formation of a testing ‘strike team’ headed by two former Ohio governors to oversee testing in the state.

Dr. Amy Acton Tuesday discussed a 5-part plan for living with coronavirus over the next 18 months.

“We don’t want to just flatten this curve. We want to stay ahead of the curve,” said Dr. Acton.

