Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 67 COVID-19 cases reported in state

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Dept. of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding a news conference to discuss the latest developments in the state surrounding COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Dept. of Health, 67 positive cases have been reported in Ohio as of Tuesday. Seventeen people have been hospitalized.

The following counties are reporting cases:

Belmont (2)

Butler (6)

Coshocton (2)

Cuyahoga (31)

Darke (1)

Franklin (4)

Geauga (1)

Lake (1)

Lorain (4)

Lucas (1)

Mahoning (1)

Medina (3)

Stark (3)

Summit (4)

Trumbull (2)

Tuscarawas (1)

Tuesday, Columbus Public Health announced another case of the virus, the city’s first suspected community spread case. East Knox Local Schools also announced one if its teachers tested positive.

DeWine announced an order would be issued Tuesday on surgeries and procedures in order to preserve hospital beds.

According to Dr. Andy Thomas from OSU’s Wexner Medical Center, criteria for defining a ‘non-elective’ surgery has been developed by the Ohio Hospital Association.

“The way we will define things that are not elective, are a surgery or procedure which is life-saving, a surgery or procedure that preserves and organ or limb for a patient, a surgery that will reduce the risk of metastasis or progression of disease for cancer or another condition, or a surgery that will reduce the risk of progression to severe symptoms for the patient,” said Thomas.

Those types of procedures will not be subject to the governor’s order.

#COVID19: Governor DeWine says they worry about not enough beds, ventilators, equipment for doctors. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 17, 2020

Acton said there is no scenario where we won’t have a surge, but the measures being taken can cut the hospital surge by 2/3.

Ohio Hospital Association CEO Mike Abrams says hospitals in the state are at 75% capacity, which is normal. He said the state can safely surge another 25% without going above and beyond.

Abrams said tents are being set up outside emergency rooms to assess patients in a safe area.

Abrams says a lot of innovation and creativity will be offered, including testing in arenas that no are no longer housing sporting events. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 17, 2020

Monday, after a night of confusion and conflicting information, Dr. Amy Acton closed the polls in Ohio, citing the ongoing health emergency.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose is moving ahead with plans for a June 2 primary election.

Monday, an order was issued closing fitness centers, gyms, bowling alleys, public rec centers, movie theaters, indoor water parks and indoor trampoline parks. The order prohibiting indoor public gatherings in Ohio was reduced to 50 people.

The dining rooms of bars and restaurants are closed, though takeout and delivery meals are still permitted.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the state will extend access to unemployment benefits to workers in quarantine and employees of businesses that temporarily shut down due to coronavirus.