Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: More than 1,300 cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, July 27, a total of 1,123,964 (+1,317) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 61,673 (+127) hospitalizations and 8,446 (+12) ICU admissions. A total of 5,726,757 Ohioans — 48.99% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 9.336 from the previous day.

***CDC calls for nearly 2/3 of US counties to mask-up indoors***

ODH reported an additional 23 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,490. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Gov. Mike DeWine has recently said the state could be days away from announcing a new incentive program to encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but nothing has been announced.

Data compiled from state health sources show COVID-19 cases in Ohio are slowly increasing, causing health experts to raise flags about possible new outbreaks.

As the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through Ohio, data shows younger people are making up a larger share of cases because their age groups are the state’s least vaccinated.