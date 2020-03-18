Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 88 cases of COVID-19 confirmed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Dept. of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are giving an update on the status of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio and the state’s response.

The Ohio Department of Heal confirmed 88 cases have now been reported in Ohio. ODH says 26 people have been hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in the following 19 counties:

Ashland (1)

Belmont (2)

Butler (8)

Coshocton (2)

Cuyahoga (38)

Darke (1)

Delaware (1)

Franklin (7)

Geauga (1)

Huron (1)

Lake (2)

Lorain (6)

Lucas (1)

Mahoning (3)

Medina (4)

Stark (3)

Summit (4)

Trumbull (2)

Tuscarawas (1)

Governor DeWine announced that 181 BMV locations across the state will close until further notice. Five will remain open to process commercial driver license applications and renewals.

He will ask the legislature to pass a grace period for people with expired licenses and tags. He also asks police not to issue tickets for expired documents after the close of business Wednesday.

The governor also announced places like barber shops, salons and tattoo parlors will close at the end of business Wednesday.

DeWine is asking all businesses in Ohio to take the temperature of employees who are reporting to work. He wants businesses to send home sick employees.

“The temperature check is not perfect but is one way to screen out employees who may be sick,” said DeWine.

During the governor’s press conference, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine discussed things parents can do with their children. She also encouraged parents to read to their children and make use of the state’s Imagination Library.

@FranDeWine is also bringing up a good point for people in nursing homes with no visitors. Use technology to skype or video call them to make them feel like people are thinking of them. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 18, 2020

Wednesday morning, Franklin County Public Health confirmed a 2 year old has tested positive for COVID-19, and the Ohio State University announced two members of the university community tested postive after domestic travel in unrelated cases

Late Monday night, ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered polls closed as part of a health emergency, effectively postponing in-person voting for Tuesday’s primary election.

The governor pushed the primary election back to June 2nd in order to protect the senior citizens which experts describe as the most vulnerable.

Monday, the governor updated his emergency order, changing mass gatherings from 100 to 50 people to comply with the CDC recommendation to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

