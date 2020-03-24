Coronavirus in PA: Second confirmed death Allegheny County

Allegheny County, PA (WTRF)- The Allegheny County Health Department has confirmed the second related death due to the COVID- 19 coronavirus.
Officials say the man who died was in his 70s who was not hospitalized.
The department also confirmed that there are 58 active cases of COVID-19 in the county and, of those, six are currently hospitalized.
