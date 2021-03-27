Coronavirus in W.Va.: 3 deaths and 566 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 27, 2021, there have been 2,418,229 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 140,316 total cases and 2,631 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, and a 63-year old male from Marion County. “With much respect and sorrow, we remember each of these West Virginians who have passed,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,313), Berkeley (10,520), Boone (1,731), Braxton (832), Brooke (2,058), Cabell (8,352), Calhoun (242), Clay (388), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,941), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,163), Greenbrier (2,484), Hampshire (1,601), Hancock (2,627), Hardy (1,379), Harrison (5,103), Jackson (1,762), Jefferson (3,952), Kanawha (12,912), Lewis (1,091), Lincoln (1,349), Logan (2,924), Marion (3,895), Marshall (3,163), Mason (1,856), McDowell (1,407), Mercer (4,366), Mineral (2,629), Mingo (2,284), Monongalia (8,587), Monroe (1,011), Morgan (1,001), Nicholas (1,364), Ohio (3,810), Pendleton (652), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (615), Preston (2,700), Putnam (4,497), Raleigh (5,377), Randolph (2,449), Ritchie (639), Roane (518), Summers (723), Taylor (1,143), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,769), Wayne (2,729), Webster (441), Wetzel (1,156), Wirt (368), Wood (7,404), Wyoming (1,807).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.