Coronavirus in W.Va.: 30 deaths and 376 additional cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 19, 2021, there have been 2,341,373 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 137,092 total cases and 2,600 total deaths.

In the past 24 hours, DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 61-year old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year old male from Jackson County, a 54-year old female from Lewis County, a 78-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Wood County, and an 86-year old male from Lincoln County.

As previously noted, DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, through its Health Statistics Center, conducted a data match to examine COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates, which revealed COVID-19 related deaths were not reported to DHHR.

Those include a 96-year old female from Brooke County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 94-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Tucker County, a 75-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Marshall County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 58-year old male from Wirt County, a 70-year old male from Wetzel County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, a 74-year old male from Jefferson County, an 84-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Tyler County, a 64-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year old male from Marion County, and a 77-year old male from Nicholas County.

“We solemnly observe the passing of more state residents and extend our sincere sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “We must continue following the recommendations to help ensure the health and safety of our fellow West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,300), Berkeley (10,176), Boone (1,672), Braxton (802), Brooke (2,044), Cabell (8,143), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (502), Fayette (2,849), Gilmer (725), Grant (1,146), Greenbrier (2,457), Hampshire (1,577), Hancock (2,603), Hardy (1,337), Harrison (5,005), Jackson (1,710), Jefferson (3,801), Kanawha (12,529), Lewis (1,069), Lincoln (1,309), Logan (2,878), Marion (3,827), Marshall (3,128), Mason (1,825), McDowell (1,396), Mercer (4,316), Mineral (2,613), Mingo (2,227), Monongalia (8,398), Monroe (997), Morgan (955), Nicholas (1,299), Ohio (3,739), Pendleton (631), Pleasants (815), Pocahontas (603), Preston (2,652), Putnam (4,390), Raleigh (5,100), Randolph (2,432), Ritchie (635), Roane (509), Summers (710), Taylor (1,119), Tucker (512), Tyler (645), Upshur (1,736), Wayne (2,655), Webster (407), Wetzel (1,131), Wirt (365), Wood (7,285), Wyoming (1,783).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Roane County in this report.