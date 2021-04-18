Coronavirus in W.Va.: five deaths and 370 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 18, 2021, there have been 2,611,346 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 148,887 total cases and 2,785 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 63-year old female from Berkeley County, and an 88-year old male from Mineral County.

“We are saddened to report the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the affected families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,347), Berkeley (11,601), Boone (1,881), Braxton (861), Brooke (2,121), Cabell (8,610), Calhoun (271), Clay (454), Doddridge (548), Fayette (3,260), Gilmer (735), Grant (1,239), Greenbrier (2,615), Hampshire (1,715), Hancock (2,713), Hardy (1,436), Harrison (5,405), Jackson (1,912), Jefferson (4,345), Kanawha (14,083), Lewis (1,137), Lincoln (1,396), Logan (3,003), Marion (4,151), Marshall (3,274), Mason (1,935), McDowell (1,484), Mercer (4,565), Mineral (2,765), Mingo (2,421), Monongalia (8,949), Monroe (1,072), Morgan (1,088), Nicholas (1,507), Ohio (4,046), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (832), Pocahontas (640), Preston (2,809), Putnam (4,815), Raleigh (6,121), Randolph (2,494), Ritchie (659), Roane (579), Summers (765), Taylor (1,196), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,816), Wayne (2,819), Webster (455), Wetzel (1,195), Wirt (381), Wood (7,575), Wyoming (1,912).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Grant and Taylor counties in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.