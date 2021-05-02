Coronavirus in W.Va.: seven deaths and 420 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 2, 2021, there have been 2,735,731 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 153,918 total cases and 2,686 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 93-year old male from Jackson County, a 70-year old male from Lincoln County, a 76-year old female from Nicholas County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 63-year old female from Marion County and a 67-year old female from Brooke County.

“The length of this pandemic may cause some of us to grow weary of continued prevention practices. But for all families who have lost a loved one, each day it continues bears a painful reminder of someone loved who was lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must stop COVID-19 by working toward increased vaccination for community immunity in West Virginia.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,411), Berkeley (12,122), Boone (1,965), Braxton (898), Brooke (2,169), Cabell (8,595), Calhoun (284), Clay (473), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,375), Gilmer (791), Grant (1,266), Greenbrier (2,748), Hampshire (1,765), Hancock (2,761), Hardy (1,501), Harrison (5,591), Jackson (2,021), Jefferson (4,526), Kanawha (14,657), Lewis (1,157), Lincoln (1,443), Logan (3,034), Marion (4,322), Marshall (3,374), Mason (1,983), McDowell (1,545), Mercer (4,722), Mineral (2,817), Mingo (2,510), Monongalia (9,115), Monroe (1,112), Morgan (1,137), Nicholas (1,592), Ohio (4,141), Pendleton (698), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,846), Putnam (5,025), Raleigh (6,626), Randolph (2,531), Ritchie (691), Roane (602), Summers (801), Taylor (1,212), Tucker (523), Tyler (687), Upshur (1,843), Wayne (3,009), Webster (471), Wetzel (1,284), Wirt (406), Wood (7,687), Wyoming (1,962).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.