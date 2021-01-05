Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports record number of COVID-19 related deaths, 46, 1,276 coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 5, 2021, there have been 1,558,860 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 93,162 total cases and 1,442 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year old female from Hampshire County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, a 77-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old female from Hancock County, an 83-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 81-year old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Lincoln County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 90-year old male from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, a 79-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Tucker County, an 88-year old female from Hancock County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Monongalia County, an 86-year old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year old female from Mercer County, a 70-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, a 97-year old female from Marshall County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Jackson County, and a 79-year old female from Marion County.

“As the COVID-19 fatality count continues to rise, we must remember that these individuals are daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We owe it to them to continue the fight against this virus with preventive measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (847), Berkeley (6,749), Boone (1,120), Braxton (573), Brooke (1,532), Cabell (5,600), Calhoun (150), Clay (269), Doddridge (282), Fayette (1,904), Gilmer (443), Grant (822), Greenbrier (1,641), Hampshire (1,070), Hancock (2,031), Hardy (845), Harrison (3,275), Jackson (1,273), Jefferson (2,547), Kanawha (9,165), Lewis (586), Lincoln (830), Logan (1,806), Marion (2,132), Marshall (2,245), Mason (1,108), McDowell (1,037), Mercer (3,170), Mineral (2,156), Mingo (1,550), Monongalia (5,698), Monroe (698), Morgan (702), Nicholas (761), Ohio (2,667), Pendleton (344), Pleasants (600), Pocahontas (374), Preston (1,839), Putnam (3,155), Raleigh (2,958), Randolph (1,263), Ritchie (383), Roane (329), Summers (497), Taylor (767), Tucker (357), Tyler (396), Upshur (1,057), Wayne (1,806), Webster (173), Wetzel (752), Wirt (245), Wood (5,351), Wyoming (1,232).