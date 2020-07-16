Coronavirus In West Virginia: 1 new death and 34 new positive COVID-19 cases in Mountain State

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 16, 2020, there have been 218,249 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,591 total cases and 99 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 84-year old male from Jackson County. “We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (532/19), Boone (49/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (30/1), Cabell (201/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (92/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (47/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (133/1), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (254/5), Kanawha (447/11), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (14/0), Logan (41/0), Marion (115/3), Marshall (74/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (36/2), Monongalia (629/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (159/0), Pendleton (17/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (87/21), Putnam (93/1), Raleigh (83/3), Randolph (193/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (24/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (138/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (38/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (187/9), Wyoming (7/0).