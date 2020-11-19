Coronavirus In West Virginia: 1122 new coronavirus cases; 11 COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 19, 2020, there have been 972,894 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 37,399 total cases and 623 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Ohio County, a 74-year old male from Marshall County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Tyler County, a 92-year old female from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, and a 62-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As many of us have grown tired of COVID-19, it is more important than ever to stay vigilant in our prevention efforts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (298), Berkeley (2,440), Boone (553), Braxton (98), Brooke (455), Cabell (2,349), Calhoun (49), Clay (100), Doddridge (95), Fayette (997), Gilmer (180), Grant (264), Greenbrier (344), Hampshire (242), Hancock (459), Hardy (177), Harrison (977), Jackson (620), Jefferson (1,060), Kanawha (4,934), Lewis (215), Lincoln (371), Logan (958), Marion (653), Marshall (911), Mason (290), McDowell (537), Mercer (1,125), Mineral (781), Mingo (873), Monongalia (2,905), Monroe (310), Morgan (219), Nicholas (281), Ohio (1,182), Pendleton (88), Pleasants (65), Pocahontas (84), Preston (405), Putnam (1,504), Raleigh (1,301), Randolph (592), Ritchie (106), Roane (141), Summers (232), Taylor (235), Tucker (91), Tyler (115), Upshur (397), Wayne (863), Webster (51), Wetzel (352), Wirt (73), Wood (1,843), Wyoming (559).