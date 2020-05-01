Coronavirus in West Virginia: 1,151 cases, 47 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed an additional coronavirus-related death in West Virginia Friday evening.

The victim was a 97-year-old male from Putnam County.

It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic. Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary

Two additional deaths due to COVID-19 was reported by the DHHR earlier on Friday. Both victims were residents of Jackson County.

Overall confirmed cases currently sits at 1,151, along with 572 recoveries.

Across the Ohio Valley, two new positive cases appeared in Ohio County on Friday. Marshall County increased to 16 reported cases, although not reflected in DHHR statistics released at 5 p.m. \

Brooke County also announced that all three patients with coronavirus have fully recovered.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (153), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (6), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (161), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (13), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (101), Monroe (5), Morgan (12), Nicholas (6), Ohio (29), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (86), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (40), Wyoming (1).

