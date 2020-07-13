Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 13, 2020, there have been 208,109 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,259 total cases and 96 deaths.
In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (514/19), Boone (34/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (26/1), Cabell (194/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (82/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (19/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (39/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (122/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (251/5), Kanawha (417/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (108/3), Marshall (64/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (66/2), Mingo (30/2), Monongalia (526/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (148/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (82/19), Putnam (87/1), Raleigh (77/3), Randolph (187/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (30/2), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (36/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (179/9), Wyoming (7/0).
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: 15 new COVID-19 positive cases in Mountain State
- White House seeks to discredit Fauci in memo leaked to reporters
- Helicopters drop water as ship continues to burn at Naval Base San Diego
- Coronavirus In Belmont County: Belmont County reaches 600 COVID-19 cases
- McDonald’s offering free fries for National French Fry Day Monday