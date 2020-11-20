Coronavirus In West Virginia: 16 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,081 coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 20, 2020, there have been 989,560 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 38,480 total cases and 639 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Marshall County, a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 59-year old female Boone County, a 74-year old female Lincoln County, a 72-year old male Monroe County, a 92-year old female Ohio County, a 79-year old male Marion County, an 85-year old female Mineral County, a 79-year old male Fayette County, a 68-year old female Summers County, a 95-year old female Summers County, a 74-year old male Pleasants County, a 71-year old male Kanawha County, a 77-year old female Kanawha County, a 75-year old male Jackson County, and an 85-year old male Hampshire County.

“We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (312), Berkeley (2,544), Boone (559), Braxton (99), Brooke (483), Cabell (2,421), Calhoun (53), Clay (104), Doddridge (98), Fayette (1023), Gilmer (180), Grant (267), Greenbrier (361), Hampshire (246), Hancock (474), Hardy (181), Harrison (1,019), Jackson (636), Jefferson (1,093), Kanawha (5,024), Lewis (219), Lincoln (375), Logan (965), Marion (667), Marshall (961), Mason (309), McDowell (557), Mercer (1,163), Mineral (798), Mingo (889), Monongalia (2,948), Monroe (321), Morgan (226), Nicholas (291), Ohio (1,219), Pendleton (90), Pleasants (66), Pocahontas (89), Preston (420), Putnam (1,550), Raleigh (1,333), Randolph (599), Ritchie (107), Roane (144), Summers (242), Taylor (246), Tucker (98), Tyler (116), Upshur (410), Wayne (871), Webster (51), Wetzel (352), Wirt (77), Wood (1,950), Wyoming (584).