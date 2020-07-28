Coronavirus In West Virginia: 2 COVID-19 related deaths; Mountain State over 6000 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 28, 2020, there have been 268,039 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,119 total cases and 108 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Wood County and a 47-year old female from Berkeley County. “We join with these families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (600/22), Boone (68/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (51/1), Cabell (281/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (121/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (42/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (65/0), Hancock (86/5), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (165/1), Jackson (154/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (697/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (51/2), Logan (93/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (109/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (16/1), Mercer (108/0), Mineral (96/2), Mingo (104/2), Monongalia (824/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (26/1), Ohio (241/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (152/1), Raleigh (134/4), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (38/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (174/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (218/11), Wyoming (17/0).