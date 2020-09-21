Coronavirus In West Virginia: 2 new COVID-19 related deaths; 117 new cases

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 21, 2020, there have been 519,175 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,171 total cases and 312 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old female from Kanawha County and a 75-year old male from Kanawha County. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue to protect our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

There are currently 3,544 active cases in the Mountain State.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (46), Berkeley (947), Boone (198), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (724), Calhoun (24), Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (569), Gilmer (29), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (82), Harrison (341), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,317), Lewis (38), Lincoln (156), Logan (582), Marion (255), Marshall (159), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (401), Mineral (164), Mingo (356), Monongalia (1,902), Monroe (148), Morgan (52), Nicholas (88), Ohio (356), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (509), Raleigh (473), Randolph (236), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (42), Taylor (116), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (356), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his coronavirus briefing at 12:30 PM today.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.