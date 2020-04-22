Coronavirus In West Virginia: 10 new positive cases in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 22, 2020, there have been 25,836 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 939 positive, 24,897 negative and 26 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (121), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (35), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (138), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (79), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his daily COVID-19 press briefing at 4 PM on Wednesday.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com