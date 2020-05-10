CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the state’s 54th death due to COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The victim was a 25-year-old female from Berkeley County.
To lose yet another West Virginian, especially one so young, is truly heartbreaking.Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary
Coronavirus tests came back positive for 13 state residents, bringing confirmed cases to 1,360, as of 10 a.m. However, more than 61,000 have tested negative for the virus.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (188), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (183), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).
Latest Posts:
- Boy, 10, struck by car in Ohio dies, officials say
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: 25-year-old female marks 54th death
- Dr. Fauci joins list of government officials entering self-quarantine over COVID-19 exposure
- People gather in rallies around Ohio to protest reopen plan
- A wild experience: Bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin with guests inside