Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in West Virginia: 25-year-old female marks 54th death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the state’s 54th death due to COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The victim was a 25-year-old female from Berkeley County.

To lose yet another West Virginian, especially one so young, is truly heartbreaking.

Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary

Coronavirus tests came back positive for 13 state residents, bringing confirmed cases to 1,360, as of 10 a.m. However, more than 61,000 have tested negative for the virus.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (188), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (183), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter