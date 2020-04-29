Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH
Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV shows third straight day below three percent

Coronavirus

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 29, 2020, there have been 42,032 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,095 positive, 40,937 negative and 38 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (141), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (41), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (4), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (155), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (84), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 PM.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

